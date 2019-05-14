Former state reps to honour swifts

GREAT MEMORIES: Kev Stephens and Bruce Coles reflect on their careers ahead of this weekend's Swifts sports luncheon.

THE last two footballers to be selected for Queensland while playing A-Grade for Swifts are among the legends that will help the club celebrate 100 magnificent years.

Kevin "Chicka” Stephens and Bruce Coles are set to join Bluebirds greats like the Walters, Coyne and Morris brothers, as well as the under-18 1985 premiership-winning team, at a Sportsman's Luncheon on Saturday to mark the historic occasion.

Stephens, 72, was picked to represent his state in 1967.

Having first thrown on a Bluebirds jersey in under 14s, proud Ipswich man Stephens adores the club that was the vehicle for him earning state honours.

Still today, he has many close friendships fostered through rugby league, and the old boys still catch up and watch Swifts run around at home games.

"If they play to their potential every week they can do it,” he said when asked how he sees the A-Grade squad's chances this year.

"They have beaten the top side and been beaten by the bottom side.

"But it is easy sitting in the lounge chair.”

Noted defensive specialist Coles, 75, was introduced to Swifts after playing for Central State School as a child.

The centre progressed through the ranks and earned his Queensland berth in 1968 following strong showings for the Bluebirds throughout the 66 and 67 seasons.

"I only ever wanted to play Bulimba Cup, anything on top was a bonus,” he said.

"I lacked a bit of speed so I didn't think I would go any further but Queensland needed tacklers that year.”

Coles lined up in the 1968 interstate series opposite the likes of rugby league immortals Graham Langlands, Bob Fulton and Arthur Beetson.

NSW dominated game one to record a resounding 30-7 result at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The underdog Queenslanders responded in game two, claiming a 15-8 triumph at the Brisbane Exhibition Ground.

In the decider, the talent-rich Blues crushed a spirited Queensland 29-11 at Lang Park.

Coles recalls running onto the hallowed turf for that final battle.

"I couldn't believe that I was out on the field with all of those big names,” he said.

"I was never really frightened of anyone, only of making a fool of myself.

"It was just like a club game but a bit more speed. It felt easy.”

Despite some of Queensland's premier talents donning blue throughout the series, the Maroons held their own.

But Coles said the conception of State of Origin in 1980 was the best move the game ever made because it evened up the interstate competition.

Friendship, family and fair play are the values Coles most associates with the Bluebirds. Loyal to the hilt, he bleeds red, white and sky blue.

"It was not win at all costs,” he said.

"Have a good season - don't get hurt - and then have a good break-up.

"I don't think they have ever hunted players.

"You've got dads watching their sons play A-grade, then they grow up and watch their sons play and so forth.

"I never would have thought of going to another club.

"I'm still friends with a lot of them (former teammates) now.”

Coles said Swifts also had a committed cohort of supporters and volunteers who pitched in to ensure the club remained active in offering young people opportunities to enjoy the sports they loved.

Both men can not wait to attend the 100th anniversary on May 18 for an opportunity to catch up with old friends and celebrate the club reaching the milestone.