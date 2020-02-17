Menu
RUN AGAIN: Councillor Sean Choat is running to keep his position in the Somerset Regional Council. Photo: Nathan Greaves
Former state pollie eager for second term in council

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
AFTER trying his hand at two levels of government, Somerset councillor and election hopeful Sean Choat can say with confidence where he wants to be.

After serving in the Liberal National Party Queensland, he moved to local government, which he said he preferred.

“The issues are mostly about people’s day to day – it’s about making their local area better,” Mr Choat said.

“As a local councillor, you live and die by your own actions – it’s about real issues and engagement with the local people.”

When asked how he rated his first term on council, he gave himself an eight out of 10.

“I don’t think anyone can ever be perfect – there is always something more you can do,” he said.

He said he wished he had spoken out more about the state of Somerset roads and would be doing that next year.

“We’ve got a dreadful problem with the Brisbane Valley Highway,” he said.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s got to be something done about the D’Aguilar Highway through Kilcoy.”

He said for people living outside of larger towns, travelling on a highway was common place.

“If you want to go buy a bottle of milk and you live outside a centre, you have a serious drive ahead,” he said.

“They rely on those roads to be in a good condition.”

Keeping rates low is also a priority for Mr Choat.

“More and more today, you hear of people holding their breath when they go to the letterbox – I do it myself when I get a bill for electricity,” he said.

