Former Springfield student now franchise king

Don Meij, Group CEO and Managing Director of Domino's Pizza Enterprises, with business partners Tom Walker and Morgan Wilkins at the opening of Domino's Springfield Central on Saturday.

IPSWICH success story Thomas Walker has just opened his tenth Domino's store, proving hard work and dedication really do pay off.

Starting with the pizza franchise at just 14 years-old, Mr Walker officially opened his new Springfield Central Domino's on Saturday, growing his store network to ten and adding to stores in the Wide Bay region, Brisbane and Ipswich areas.

Mr Walker who began his career as a delivery driver has followed in the footsteps of Domino's Group CEO Don Meij and said when offered the opportunity to open the store at Springfield Central, he jumped at the chance.

"We are so excited to have opened the doors at Springfield Central because it is a fantastic, growing area,” Mr Walker said.

"I grew up in Ipswich so I couldn't wait to get back here and meet more of the local community.”

"The opening was great and we smashed the Australian and New Zealand record for selling the most pizzas in an opening week, so we ended up selling just under 9000 pizzas.

Mr Walker who lived in Springfield in his younger years attended Ipswich's St Edmunds College and said he had always had an interest in the numbers side of the business and enjoyed working in the corporate and franchise world.

The entrepreneur opened his first store in Hervey Bay in 2013 which instantly took off and led to the start of purchasing several stores, one of which now holds the Guinness World Record for most pizzas sold in one hour and in 24 hours.

Now managing 350-400 staff, Mr Walker said his success had a lot a lot to do with determination and sacrifice, but also the kind of people he chose to be around.

"It's really crucial to surround yourself with the right people, whatever business you're in and find out who the people are who do well and what makes them tick,” Mr Walker said.

"You have to stay positive and not listen to wrong or negative advice.

"I tried to be around people who were successful and who had a good attitude and who had tips to offer.

"If you can find these people and take one or two things from each person, you're going to be well-rounded combination of those people.”

Mr Walker shared his top five tips on how to become a successful entrepreneur:

1) Don't give up There will be many challenges when you first start trying to achieve your goal and you'll get kicked in the head 20 times a day, but it's really important not to give up. Every time I have built a store I've had people stand in my way but you have to learn to never say no.

2) Do your homework Make sure you know your stuff and have dedicated time and hard work in understanding everything about the business.

3) Always have a people plan Always make sure to have a Plan B so you know where your people are going to go, what they'll be doing, if someone needs sick leave, etc. If you go in scraping the barrel, you're doomed to fail.

4) Prioritise your spending I think you do have to be money savvy in that you have to prioritise what's important. You've got to work hard and sometimes you have to miss out on things like holidays at the start of your journey so that you have money later.

5) Be picky about your tribe Running a business is hard and people need to remember that nothing is going to be given to them and they'll never do it on their own. You can succeed, but you will inevitably need help along the way. There are no free rides, but at the same time you can't say you did it on your own. Heaps of people are responsible for getting me to where I am today, I couldn't have done it alone.

Springfield Central Domino's is located at Orion Shopping Centre, across from the lagoon.