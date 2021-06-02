Former Socceroos skipper to retire

Former Socceroos skipper Mark Milligan will hang up his boots at the end of the season. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

Former Socceroos skipper Mark Milligan will hang up his boots at the end of the season. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

Former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan will retire from football at the end of the A-League season.

Milligan, 35, has played more than 330 matches in a professional career dating back to his time in the old National Soccer League in 2002 with Northern Spirit.

“I have been so fortunate to have the career I’ve had,” said Milligan, who ended his Socceroos career in December 2019 with 80 caps to his name.

“Through my journey I have been lucky enough to play with some wonderful players, coaches, clubs and in some fantastic parts of the world.

“So many people gave up so much for me to achieve my dreams of a being a professional footballer, none more so than my family.

“I have decided that now is the time for me to not only give back to them but to the game that has given me so much.”

Milligan, the 2015 Joe Marston medallist, has played for four A-League clubs – Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, Melbourne Victory and Macarthur.

He has also played for teams in China (Shanghai Shenhua), Japan (JEF United Chiba),

the UAE (Baniyas), Saudi Arabia (Al Ahli), Scotland (Hibernian) and England (Southend United).

“Seeing the emergence of so many young talented Australian players … made it clear to me it was the perfect time to start the transition into the next chapter of my life and footballing career,” said Milligan, who will join Macarthur’s coaching staff next season.

“I am forever grateful for the experiences I have been offered through the game both for club and country.

“I am honoured to have been able to represent Australia on multiple occasions, and my time with the national team will stay fondly in my memories forever.

“I am excited to see what the game has in store for me going forward.”

Football Australia CEO James Johnson praised Milligan for his “immense” contribution to Australian football across all levels.

“Mark’s leadership qualities combined with his genuine passion to achieve success and help the game to grow has always been evident,” Johnson said.

“(Football Australia) will seek to remain in close contact with Mark Milligan over the coming years, as his knowledge, experience, and love for the game should not be lost to Australian football.”

Originally published as Former Socceroos skipper to retire