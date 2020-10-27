Menu
Crime

Former rich lister defrauds investors of $345k

by VANESSA MARSH
27th Oct 2020 12:16 PM
Former rich lister Craig Gore has been found guilty of defrauding more than $345,000 from self-managed super fund investors.

The twice bankrupt businessman faced a judge-only trial in the Brisbane District Court earlier this year in which he pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud relating to an alleged $800,000 fraud.

Judge Michael Byrne this morning found him guilty of six of the 12 charges amounting to defrauding an amount of about $345,000.

During the trial in July this year, the court heard Gore was accused of swindling about $800,000 from self-managed super fund investors to pay company debts and rent on his Queensland home.

 

Craig Gore has been found guilty of six of 12 charges amounting to defrauding an amount of about $345,000. Pics Adam Head
It's alleged the crimes were committed between 2013 and 2014 at Southport on the Gold Coast.

Judge Michael Byrne this morning found Gore not guilty on five counts of fraud and found the court did not have jurisdiction to try him on a sixth charge.

But he found Gore guilty of five counts of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more each and of a sixth charge of fraud.

His defence barrister asked Gore be allowed to continue on bail until sentencing on November 26, saying his behaviour on bail had been "exceptional".

"He has been on bail for three and a half years without a breach," he said.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Copley QC opposed Gore being granted bail.

Judge Byrne said there was a "high risk" of Gore being jailed for the crimes.

"There can be no doubt that he had performed well on bail but there can also be no doubt his position has now changed given he has now been convicted...," he said.

Judge Byrne refused to allow Gore to continue on bail and ordered he be taken into custody.

 

 

 

 

 

 

court craig gore crime editors picks fraud rich list self managed funds

