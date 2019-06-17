Former reality TV star headlines 2019 Rosewood Show

LAIDLEY'S Judah Kelly, winner of the 2017 series of The Voice, will headline the Saturday night entertainment line-up at the 2019 Rosewood Show on 29 June.

Kicking off at 6.30pm at the Rosewood Showgrounds on Railway Street, the country singer will perform songs from his hit albums Count On Me, and Real Good Time.

Judah is coming off the back of his biggest year yet, including headlining the 2019 Gympie Music Muster, and his own acoustic East Coast tour.

"For me, the main attraction of country music is its authenticity. It's important to me that everything we recorded for the albums was played by a human being,” he said.

Rosewood Agricultural & Horticultural Show President, Craig Christensen said he was looking forward to seeing such a high caliber performer take to the stage at the 142nd Rosewood Show.

"We're very excited to bring Judah to the 2019 Rosewood Show and can't wait to enjoy the performance with the local community,” he said.

"The show is suitable for families and people of all ages, so come along, bring a blanket and settle in for a great night of entertainment.”

Judah's performance will follow a packed program including the McGeary campdrafting challenge, livestock and horticultural judging, horse eventing and the show's largest ever honey and apiary display.

The Dash for Cash will start immediately after Judah's live performance.

When: Friday 28 June - Saturday 29 June. Gates open from 8am.

Cost: $10/person

Website: www.rosewoodshow.com