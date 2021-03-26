Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

by Vanessa Marsh
26th Mar 2021 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A former Queensland MP and minister has sensationally been charged with the indecent treatment of young girls.

Trevor John Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974 and January 1, 1977.

It is unknown whether the allegations relate to one victim or more.

 

Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.
Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.

 

Perrett was the Member for Barambah for 10 years from 1988 to 1998.

He was the Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry from 1996 to 1998 in the government of Premier Rob Borbidge.

His 10-year run as an MP ended in 1998 when he was defeated by One Nation candidate Dorothy Pratt.

He is due to face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

More Stories

Show More
court crime former qld minister indecent treatment of young girls sexual abuse allegations trevor john perrett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor takes aim at serving councillor over travel spend

        Premium Content Mayor takes aim at serving councillor over travel spend

        News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said it was important the council does its “dirty washing in public” in order to restore the community’s trust

        Machete wielding man ‘can’t remember’ stabbing threat

        Premium Content Machete wielding man ‘can’t remember’ stabbing threat

        News Two fishermen were confronted by a man armed with a machete near a scenic river...

        New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Premium Content New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Community The newest addition to the Toogoolawah police station has in his first week seen...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court