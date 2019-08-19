Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUILTY PLEA: Mardi Nielsen leaves Gatton Magistrates Court after being sentenced for drink driving, August 19, 2019
GUILTY PLEA: Mardi Nielsen leaves Gatton Magistrates Court after being sentenced for drink driving, August 19, 2019 Dominic Elsome
Crime

Former publican busted excessively drink driving

Ebony Graveur
by
19th Aug 2019 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former owner of the Lockyer Hotel has lost her licence after she was caught drink driving six times over the legal limit.

The magistrate was disbelieving that Mardi Nielsen had only consumed five drinks when police found her driving with excessive levels of alcohol in her system.

On June 21, Nielsen, 40, was charged with drink driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

While conducting patrols, Laidley police stopped Nielsen's car at 4.27pm on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd.

Her blood-alcohol concentration was found to be .313.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Nielsen told police she had consumed five drinks in an hour prior to driving.

In Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Magistrate Graham Lee said he found it hard to accept the reading was the result of five drinks.

"The reading is extremely high,” he said.

Her lawyer argued a liver condition could be to blame for the high reading.

"If your liver's responsible for metabolising alcohol then a poorly-functioning liver might not do so very effectively,” the lawyer said.

She was served 18 months probation, disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $300.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    1000 workers wanted to build, operate new stadium

    premium_icon 1000 workers wanted to build, operate new stadium

    Business Construction and operational jobs are on offer as work starts on the $70 million AFLW stadium at Springfield dubbed ‘The Reserve’.

    • 19th Aug 2019 1:38 PM
    Tribute show presents the 'rock god' in his full majesty

    premium_icon Tribute show presents the 'rock god' in his full majesty

    News Singer John Blunt helps keep the memory of Freddie Mercury alive

    Eight from eight next QPL goal for high-flying Knights

    premium_icon Eight from eight next QPL goal for high-flying Knights

    Soccer Talent-rich Ipswich side eyes grand final glory

    'It's wrong': Nazi knife pulled from Ipswich store

    premium_icon 'It's wrong': Nazi knife pulled from Ipswich store

    Business Owner says he won't sell "racist" paraphernalia