Former pub thriving as Indian eatery celebrates two years

Aman Sharma is excited to celebrate the second birthday of his business, Memories of India.

Aman Sharma is excited to celebrate the second birthday of his business, Memories of India.

TWO years after it took up residence in one of Ipswich’s most-loved pubs, a popular Indian restaurant is celebrating its second milestone.

Memories of India co-owner Aman Sharma said it had been smooth-sailing so far – even during the coronavirus.

Though it wrecked havoc on hospitality businesses industry-wide, the coronavirus was not able to rock the ship.

The restaurant had a loyal following 18 months after first opening its doors at The Ulster building on Brisbane Street.

“When the Government stopped the dining, it impacted us a little bit but people supported us by ordering takeaways,” Mr Sharma said.

LOCAL NEWS: Truckie combats DV first hand after witnessing assault

From the outset, Mr Sharma was confident in the restaurant’s potential to thrive.

“We didn’t have much of a plan but we were confident in the food – we wanted to introduce old, authentic Indian dishes to the customer,” he said.

Mr Sharma suspects the building itself may have drawn curious customers to its door.

“We’re in a very popular building and, because people loved it, they wanted to explore it – coming to our restaurant, they found they liked the food as well,” Mr Sharma said.

“It’s a very historical building – it’s very beautiful and has a metal ceiling.”

LOCAL NEWS: Man who assaulted cop with petrol nozzle granted parole

Mr Sharma said he, his wife Heena, and co-owner Promod Kumar, believed hospitality and good food was a “global language” with the power to connect everyone.

“I am a bit of a foodie – I love cooking and am passionate about Indian cuisine,” Mr Sharma said.

Aman Sharma and Promod Kumar were excited to celebrate the second birthday Memories of India.

Mr Sharma, who trained in India and worked in five-star restaurants prior to opening the restaurant, has been a chef for 15 years.

Since opening the restaurant, one particular dish has become an obvious winner among Ipswich diners.

“Our butter chicken (is my favourite) and it also makes up between 50 and 60 per cent of what we sell,” Mr Sharma said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.