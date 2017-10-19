LNP candidate quits in new election twist

A FORMER prison guard turned LNP candidate who campaigned against Campbell Newman and also donated a Louis Vuitton belt to Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller has quit just weeks into his candidacy.

Hans Andersen, who was running for the seat of Ipswich West for the upcoming election had previously voiced strong views on social media about the previous LNP Government.

Mr Andersen, who watched over notorious criminal Brendan Abbott while he was in prison, had also been a vocal critic of the construction of 1 William St and public service job cuts.

Facebook posts from January 2015 - during the last state election. show Mr Andersen sharing a Queensland Unions post advocating to put the LNP last at the ballot box.

In a bizarre twist, Mr Andersen donated then under siege Police Minister Jo-Ann Miller a Louis Vuitton belt after The Courier-Mail outed her for wearing a $5 overseas rip off.

Hans Andersen has quit as the LNP candidate for the seat of West Ipswich. File picture

He later told The Guardian he gave her the belt because she was getting "hammered" by the media during the saga.

"I thought on their wages politicians could afford a Louis Vuitton belt. I'm just a battler and I had one in my cupboard so I actually sent it down to her office for a bit of encouragement," he said.

Earlier this year Mr Andersen said there needed to be an "overhaul" of the prison system after Brendan Abbott was released from prison in Queensland only to serve more time in Western Australia.

"You have a guy who has been a model inmate, who has served a lot of time," he said.

Hans Andersen gifted former police minister Jo-Ann Miller with a Louis Vuitton belt after she was pictured wearing a cheap rip-off. File picture

"There needs to be an overhaul of our prison system and our justice system. It's a very sad situation."

"I think politics got in the way of good sense in Abbott's case and I think that's reflected in the way he's spent a disproportionate amount of time in prison in comparison to offenders ... who have committed much more serious crimes."

LNP campaign director Lincoln Folo said Mr Andersen had stepped down, sighting "personal reasons."

"As such we have no comments to make with respect to any statements he made in the past." he said.