Former principal’s child sex abuse trial begins

FORMER Sunshine Coast principal will today stand trial charged with 15 sexual offences, alleged to have started when the complainant was aged under 16.

Kenneth Ralph Ernst is due to appear before the Maroochydore District Court this morning for day one of the trial.

He is yet to enter formal pleas.

It is alleged the offences were against a single complainant at locations across Queensland between 1989 to 1994, including an alleged attempted rape in Buderim.

Mr Ernst also faces three charges of the indecent treatment of a child under 16, five charges of indecent assault, two charges of unlawfully procure for indecent act, two charges of sexual assault where there has been contact of the genitalia/anus and mouth, and two charges of indecent assault by object, part of body or contact between mouth and anus.

Gympie-born Mr Ernst was formerly a principal at Maroochydore State High School and a Cairns high school, but it is understood the alleged victim was not a student at either.

He spent four years living in Rockhampton between 1985 and 1989, before moving to Cairns and then the Sunshine Coast in 1992.