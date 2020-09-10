Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Former priest to face ‘fitness’ test in sex assault case

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his health and fitness questioned before a court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing an historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Wednesday his client had undergone the court-ordered fitness assessment and medical report.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman, who lives near Newcastle, has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan set a fitness hearing for September 24 in the Lismore District Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions indicated they would not conduct their own medical assessment and would rely on the report submitted by Mr Kitchingman's legal team.

Judge McLennan ordered Mr Kitchingman to appear on video link on September 24 if he is unable to travel to Lismore.

Mr Kitchingman's bail will continue until the next court appearance.

buggery charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven infected: Inside the Ipswich Hospital COVID cluster

        Premium Content Seven infected: Inside the Ipswich Hospital COVID cluster

        Health Queensland’s latest coronavirus cluster has grown to 43 with a hospital outbreak leading to calls for stronger guidelines for workers on the frontline.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:33 AM
        Stores rescued from struggling fashion chain

        Premium Content Stores rescued from struggling fashion chain

        Business New owners of Colette by Colette Hayman chain secures Ipswich outlet

        Wheelchair-bound Rohan’s wonderful community example

        Premium Content Wheelchair-bound Rohan’s wonderful community example

        Soccer Paraplegic Ipswich soccer coach an inspiration as he deals with challenges on and...