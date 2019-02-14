Former Pride star extends Roar stay beyond 2018-19

STAYING PUT: Dylan Wenzel-Halls has committed to staying with the Roar.

YOUNG striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls has committed his long-term future to Brisbane Roar Football Club.

The 21-year-old yesterday signed on in Brisbane orange beyond the 2018/19 Season after a breakthrough campaign for the Queenslander.

The Western Pride product, who signed his first professional contract last year, says it's a dream to play for his hometown Hyundai A-League Club.

"I'm proud to sign a contract extension with Brisbane and I can't wait for the remainder of the season and what lies ahead,” Wenzel-Halls said.

"I'd like to thank BRFC for the opportunity and the faith shown in me by the coaching staff. I want to repay the faith everyone has shown in me by giving my all in each and every match.

"Being Queensland born and bred it is an honour to play for the (Hyundai A-League) side in my home State.”

Wenzel-Halls scored his maiden Hyundai A-League goal in Adelaide on February 2 before his first Suncorp Stadium goal proved to be the winner against Sydney FC in last Friday night's Round 18 clash.

Interim Head Coach Darren Davies is delighted to have such a promising home-grown talent commit to the Club.

"We're delighted that Dylan has committed his long term future to Brisbane. He is a proud Queenslander who has an exciting future,” Davies said.

"Dylan's contribution and work ethic to the team has been outstanding and he is getting rewarded on and off the field which is pleasing.

"We're all focused on the weeks ahead and finishing the season strongly and I know Dylan has an important role to play.”

Wenzel-Halls has been named in Davies' 18-player squad for Saturday's trip west to face Perth Glory in Hyundai A-League Round 19 action at HBF Park (9pm KO QLD time).

Wenzel-Halls made 65 senior appearances and booted 68 goals for Pride across three seasons. He won an NPL grand final with the club in 2017.