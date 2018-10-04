Menu
Former Ipswich MP and treasurer David Hamill.
Former Ipswich MP and treasurer David Hamill.
Former politicians spend thousands on taxpayer-funded travel

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Oct 2018 12:25 AM
FIVE of Ipswich's former state politicians accessed thousands of dollars in travel entitlements in the past financial year.

Former Members of the Queensland Parliament who had been elected on three occasions and served a minimum of seven years are entitled to commercial air travel benefits.

They are also eligible for four return interstate rail trips each year.

Former Member for Ipswich Sir Llewellyn Edwards spent $1118.16 on travel costs.

Sir Llewellyn was the Member for Ipswich between 1972 and 1983.

Former Treasurer and Ipswich MP David Hamill spent $8142.52 on travel costs for the previous financial year.

His successor Rachel Nolan did not access travel benefits.

David Underwood, the Member for Ipswich West between 1977 and 1989, spent $56.12 on travel.

Robert Gibbs occupied Jo-Ann Miller's safe Labor seat of Bundamba between 1992 and 1999. In the previous financial year, he spent $1474,92 on travel.

Mr Gibbs was the inaugural Member for Bundamba when the seat was established in 1992.

In the seat of Inala, former Member and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's father, Henry Palaszczuk, spent $2536.68.

Before the 2017 redistribution, the seat of Inala covered parts of Springfield in the Ipswich City Council area.

