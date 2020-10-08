Former pizza restaurant owner to contest rural seat

The Greens have named Pietro Agnoletto as their candidate for Scenic Rim at the state election.

THE GREENS have named a former restaurant operator to contest the rural seat of Scenic Rim in the upcoming state election.

Pietro Agnoletto will run for the seat held by the LNP's Jon Krause on October 31.

The Greens launched their campaign in Ipswich last week, with a focus on creating jobs through the construction of social housing and community medical centres.

Pietro and Desley Agnoletto ran cooking classes from their Rathdowney home before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The party has candidates standing in all four Ipswich seats and have now selected their man for the Scenic Rim.

Born in Italy, Mr Agnoletto studied anthropology and philosophy before moving to Australia in 1969.

He spent time studying the various tribal groups of the Sepik River in New Guinea over the next two decades before pursuing a long-held dream.

Together with wife Desley, he founded the Schonell Pizza Caffe at the University of Queensland campus in St Lucia.

The couple retired in 2006 and had been running cooking classes from their Rathdowney home before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am running for Scenic Rim because we need representatives who will put the community over corporate interests," Mr Agnoletto said.

"Unlike the other parties, the Greens don't take corporate donations, so we will always put people first."

Mr Agnoletto said he is campaigning to create more jobs and greater investment in essential services.

"Our community is struggling under the weight of soaring unemployment, rising cost of living and despair," he said.

"We need to invest in essential services to create jobs and build an economic recovery where no one is left behind.

"Under our plan, we will revive manufacturing and create more than 4000 jobs across the region by investing in renewables and public housing.

"We will cut power bills by scrapping private retailers, stopping price gouging by state-owned generators and network companies, and running the electricity system as a non-profit essential service.

"We will create genuinely free health care with more doctors, nurses and community health clinics, and fully-fund our schools with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees.

"Our plans are funded by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share in tax to fund investment in crucial public infrastructure and essential services."

It will be a tough task trying to unseat Mr Krause, who secured 41 per cent of the vote at the 2017 election, and Mr Agnoletto will also be up against One Nation's Paul Henselin.

