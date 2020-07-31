Former pizza joint awaits new foodie business

The space where Spencer's Pizza and Takeaway used to be is empty.

ONLY a month ago it was characterised by the smell of freshly baked pizza but now the space Spencer’s Pizza and Takeaway once filled is empty.

The 50 square metre Plainland shop is ready to accommodate another business, but only foodies need apply.

The real estate agent representing the lease said only businesses dishing up meals would be considered for the space.

“We will only look at foodies for that tenancy and wouldn’t consider other uses,” the agent said.

She said the space was fully fitted out, complete with pizza oven and other accessories vital to a successful pizza eatery.

“If we had a pizza operator come in, they would be able to hit the ground running,” she said.

“It has predominantly all of the equipment in there, minus a dough-ball mixer.”

Though it may be ready to go for anyone seeking a space from which to serve up pizza, the space will suit vendors of other sorts of food.

“We would consider other food uses – if someone wanted to open a café or something like that,” she said.

So far, the space has attracted plenty of interest – particularly from foodies – though a new tenant has yet to sign a lease.

“There has been an incredible amount of interest as it’s a really busy shopping centre,” she said.

“There are a lot of locals there so as soon as something happens or changes, everybody is always really interested to know what’s happening – so it is generating a lot of inquiries.”

Situated within the Plainland Plaza, at the front of Woolworths, an outdoor dining area has been previously licensed.

The agent said she could not comment on whether the space had received attention from anyone looking to open a pizza shop.

