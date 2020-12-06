Former One Nation candidate launches three petitions

A PETITION calling for the Queensland Government to be held responsible for dangers caused by waste industries has already drawn support in the hundreds.

The petition, which was launched on Friday, December 4, demands a compensation guarantee for any damage to homes and property in Ipswich suburbs, as well as damage to human health of those living in the area.

Already, the petition has attracted 202 signatures.

According to the petition, Ipswich residents should have the same guarantee as was given to Collingwood Park residents in the Collingwood Park State guarantee.

“Your petitioners, therefore, request the House to legislate to give all Ipswich residents the same guarantee as in the Mineral Resources Act 1989, Chapter 12, Part 2, s334R and 334S: the Collingwood Park State guarantee,” the petition reads.

“(It) is a compensation guarantee for any damage or affects to any home or property in all Ipswich suburbs and a compensation guarantee against damage to human health of residents, which may be caused by waste Industries operations at New Chum, Swanbank, Jeebropilly or other Ipswich suburbs.”

Former One Nation candidate Gary Duffy launched the e-petition, along with two others last week.

On Thursday, he launched a petition calling for an exit to be built off the Warrego Highway to Coal Rd, Chuwar.

According to the petition, the exit is needed to circumnavigate delays in constructing a new Mt Crosby interchange but, due to the area’s growth, would be practical even after an upgrade to the interchange.

The petition has drawn 66 signatures.

A third petition, with 68 signatures, calls for all land within three kilometres of waste handling facilities to be classed as valueless.

“No fees should apply to the land holder and the waste industries (be required to) pay local governments compensation for the losses in rates,” the petition states.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.