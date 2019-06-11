Former One Nation advisor appeals rape conviction

Former One Nation staffer Sean Black arriving at the District Court in Brisbane on Friday, where he was found guilty of assaulting and raping a woman in 2007. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

A FORMER One Nation media advisor jailed for the rape and assault of a woman will learn if his appeal was successful.

Sean David Black, a former staffer for ex-senator Malcolm Roberts, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of assault in the Brisbane District Court last year.

He appealed his conviction and five-year jail sentence in February, with Court of Appeal judges to hand down their decision in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The ex-Logan City councillor was convicted in July, 2018, by a Brisbane District Court jury of two counts of assault and the rape of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The violent attacks occurred over several months more than a decade ago and began when Black allegedly pushed the woman down a set of stairs.

He also called the woman a "filthy dog" during the incident, the court heard during the trial.

Black was also convicted of crushing her hand in a door and raping the woman in a bathroom.

He was found not guilty of a third count of assault, which was allegedly picking the woman up and throwing her against a wall.