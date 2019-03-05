Former olympic swimmer Libby Tricket comes to town

Libby Tricket is speaking at an International Women's Day lunch on Friday.

Libby Tricket is speaking at an International Women's Day lunch on Friday.

LIBBY Trickett will be a guest speaker at the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce International Women's Day Lunch this year.

The former Australian swimmer collected 24 gold medals on the international stage across Olympic, Commonwealth Games and world championships events.

This included eight long course and seven short course world titles, five Commonwealth Games and four Olympic gold medals which were won at three consecutive Olympic Games.

Since retiring she has dabbled in TV, a sales and marketing role for a technology company and worked as a radio announcer for Triple M in Brisbane but has now turned her focus to pursuing her work in mental health as well as taking care of her two young daughters, Poppy and Edwina.

The, sold-out lunch is being held at the Orion Hotel on Friday to raise funds for the Domestic Violence Action Centre, Ipswich and donate pre-loved workwear to Into the View Workwear.

Pre-loved workwear can be droped into Leila at Corporate House, Building 5, 22 Magnolia Drive, Brookwater or to the First National Real Estate, shop 33a, Orion Shopping Centre, 1 Main Street, Springfield Central.