Former Olympian to stop by for morning tea

FORMER Olympian Kitty Chiller AM will be the guest of honour at an upcoming International Women's Day event in Ipswich.

The world champion was invited to the city by the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Business Women Connect, The New Hope Group and the Jade Financial Group.

The Morning Tea with Kitty Chiller AM will be held on Monday, March 11 from 9.15am-10.45am at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Kitty is a 12-time national pentathlon champion, seven-time World Cup medallist and six-time World Cup finalist.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said the event with Kitty will be a highlight for International Women's Day.

"The Ipswich Chamber is proud to have always had a strong representation of women in business. Our Business Women Connect group was launched last year to highlight and mentor the talented women we have in our region," he said.

"Our Morning Tea with Kitty Chiller AM, celebrating International Women's Day, is another one of our inclusive events highlighting the underlying strength and success of the local business community.

"The Chamber's International Women's Day event will be celebrated and recognised by both men and women from our membership throughout our vibrant business community."

People who would like to attend the morning event are encouraged to book now. Prices are $44 for members or $66 for non-members. All bookings must be made by Friday, March 8.

Log onto https://ipswichtickets.com.au/event/8820