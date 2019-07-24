Menu
former Cowboy Nene Macdonald iat the Amalfi Coast in Italy. picture taken 23rd July. Image from Instagram
Crime

Former NRL star skips court for Italian holiday

24th Jul 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A warrant has been issued for former North Queensland winger Nene Macdonald's arrest after he failed to face court in Townsville on unlicensed driving charges.

The reason? The PNG international was living it up on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Macdonald was due to face charges of driving on a disqualified licence after allegedly crashing a hire care on Magnetic Island last month.

The incident led to his departure from the Cowboys and placed his NRL future in serious doubt.

Amalfi producing the goods 🇮🇹

But Macdonald was happy as Larry in Italy, posting snaps from the Trevi Fountain among other landmarks.

His Instagram story also showed him eating watermelon on the beach at Positano.

Macdonald only managed five games for North Queensland before suffering a gruesome ankle injury in a loss to Melbourne.

John Asiata and Nene Macdonald both down injured . NRL ; North Queensland Cowboys Vs Melbourne Storm at 1300 Smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney
John Asiata and Nene Macdonald both down injured . NRL ; North Queensland Cowboys Vs Melbourne Storm at 1300 Smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He was released by the club on July 5th.

The 25-year old has played 96 NRL matches since his debut in 2014.

He's also appeared in nine Tests for Papua New Guinea.

When in Rome... Go on #brackywishforman

