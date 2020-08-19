Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court
News

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER NRL star Ben Barba has arrived at Mackay Magistrates Court where it is expected he will plead guilty to three charges.

The Dally M winner is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm over an alleged incident involving his brother in law at McGuires pub on February 22 this year.

He is also charged with breaching his bail on July 18 by being within the Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

It is also alleged he breached a community service order handed down last year.

The case is expected to be finalised later this morning.

Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
ben barba mackay court and crime mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Premium Content Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Council News A new dental clinic is in the works with plans submitted to Ipswich City Council. Here’s where it will go.

        Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Breaking A WOMAN has suffered a significant laceration after a horse kicked her head.

        School leaver gets the early bird special

        Premium Content School leaver gets the early bird special

        News An Ipswich high school student has scored a first class ticket to her dream...

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court