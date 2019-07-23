Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Former NRL star Ben Barba sells Shire home at a loss

by Jonathan Chancellor
23rd Jul 2019 11:16 AM

DESPITE the emerging property price recovery across Sydney, former NRL star Ben Barba has sold in the Sutherland Shire at a big loss.

His former Caringbah South home quietly sold for $1,085,000, nearly $100,000 less than the $1.18 million he paid in 2014 - just two years into Sydney's five-year boom.

Barba bought the two-bedroom home a month after signing a three-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks.

Fast-forward five years and the former fullback has been deregistered from the NRL and is reported to be working in Mackay and playing football for Mackay Rangers.

The Caringbah South home became a $1000-a-week investment when Barba left to play in France and England.

Barba had been playing for the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Barba had been playing for the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He later signed with North Queensland but his contract was terminated before he played a game, after video emerged of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a casino.

The NRL later deregistered Barba, effectively handing him a life ban, and in court he pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was sentenced to community service but not convicted.

How the property looked back when Barba bought it in 2014.
How the property looked back when Barba bought it in 2014.

Barba is still seeking a buyer for his Brisbane investment house, at offers over $849,000 for the four-bedroom home he paid $769,000 for in 2013.

In 2017 he sold a Caringbah South investment unit for $600,000, after paying $425,000 in 2012.

More Stories

ben barba cronulla sharks mackay rangers north queensland cowboys nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Man hospitalised after Goodna dog attack

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after Goodna dog attack

    News A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital last night.

    2032 Olympics bid a step closer

    premium_icon 2032 Olympics bid a step closer

    News Premier to lead taskforce to determine cost of 2032 Olympics

    Owners of sole-surviving video store reveal success secrets

    premium_icon Owners of sole-surviving video store reveal success secrets

    Business The couple started with several stores in Cairns 30 years ago