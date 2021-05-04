Menu
A former Queensland politician fighting allegations of indecently treating young girls has had his case mentioned in court.
Crime

Former MP’s alleged indecent treatment case in court

by Patrick Billings
4th May 2021 1:46 PM
A former Queensland politician fighting allegations of indecently treating young girls has had his case mentioned in court.
Former MP Trevor John Perrett has been charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of girls over a two-year period in the 1970s.
His case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but he was not present.

Trevor Perrett.
Perrett's lawyer sought the brief of evidence be disclosed by the prosecution.
Perrett, now 79, has been hit with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16, and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

Perrett has indicated he will contest the charges.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974, and January 1, 1977.

Perrett is the father of a sitting LNP MP Tony Perrett who is the member for Gympie.
Magistrate Anthony Gett ordered the brief of evidence be disclosed to Perrett's legal team at McGinness and Associates by June 7.
The matter was adjourned for a committal mention on June 21.
Mr Gett continued Perrett's bail and said he did not have to appear on the next court date.

