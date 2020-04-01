Former MP speaks on new Ipswich City Council

Election results have still not been finalised with votes being slowly counted, but former state parliament speaker John Mickel says the results so far are promising.

Speaking on the mayoral race Mr Mickel said that mayor-elect Teresa Harding would have a tough job ahead of her.

“Teresa Harding will take over at a time when circumstances are challenging, not for her personally, but for the nation and Ipswich is caught up in that,” he said.

“Teresa’s task will be to respond to the health situation at hand and lead Ipswich to make sure we’re responding appropriately.”

Mr Mickel also said that the newly elected council would need to understand several things in order to be successful at their jobs.

“In the first instance what they need to understand is governance, and Steven Greenwood the administrator will have a hand in making sure they all understand this,” he said.

“The second thing is the job creation effort, and it will be a big issue especially considering what we are going through now.

“It is going to be challenging and they will need to be looking for new investment opportunities for the city to grow.

“I would also say to elected councillors to sit down and listen to what your boundaries and limitations are.

“You’re going to have to learn to manage your expectation in these challenging economic times.”

Mr Mickel also spoke on the dismissed councillors Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully being re-elected and what that meant for Ipswich.

“At elected level it is always good to always have some corporate memory, so if the old councillors get re-elected it will be good in that respect.

“It will be a relatively fresh-faced council and it is always good to have fresh enthusiasm and fresh perspectives.

“In democracy you don’t always get what you want, sometimes there is cheers and then there are tears.

“You got to respect peoples wishes and in my experience the public usually gets it right.

“We had a good mix of people to choose from in this election, we had seven mayoral candidates and there was good diversity and a big enough spread.

“Let’s see how we go, and in four years’ time if the people of Ipswich feel that there still needs to be a change up then we will decide then.

“We have to respect the people’s choice on who they have elected to represent them.”

Read more stories by Samtui Selave