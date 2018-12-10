Former MP puts Ipswich business on the market

FORMER Transport Minister Rachel Nolan has put her Cactus Espresso Bar up for sale.

Ms Nolan took over the Brisbane St cafe after she was defeated in the 2012 state election.

She is "keen to sell it so I can focus on other work next year".

"An energetic owner operator could buy this business at a low price and make a real go of it," a Facebook post said.

"The business is not currently turning a profit though this is largely because its owner also does professional work and does not currently work in it."

The Brisbane St coffee shop will be offered on a walk-in-walk-out agreement.

"Cactus has been operating for 15 years and has tremendous goodwill in the Ipswich community," the post said.

"Its opening in 2003 spurred the revival of the Top of Town and it has a regular, very loyal client base.

"The business has a reputation for very good coffee and food.

"It is licensed and also operates as a live music and arts venue."

The sale includes working equipment, all glassware, tables and chairs and a sound system.