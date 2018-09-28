Former MP handed new gig managing 'critical resource'

FORMER Member for Ipswich David Hamill will today be named as the chairman of the southeast's water network.

He will be confirmed Seqwater chairman as part of a suite of board appointments to be announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Hamill, the Labor Member for Ipswich from 1983-2001, said he was excited to take up the role.

"Seqwater plays a critical role for southeast Queensland," he said.

"For me, personally, it's great to be asked to chair a utility that is actually based in Ipswich."

Mr Hamill said the first challenge was the importance of maintaining the critical resource.

He said Seqwater had a significant ability to affect and respond to drought and flooding.

"I look forward to getting in and meeting with other board members, getting to meet with the team," he said.

"I see I'll be on a steep learning curve."

Mr Hamill is chairman of Act for Kids, UQ College and a former Queensland chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Australia.

He was minister for transport and minister assisting the premier on economic and trade development, minister for education, and treasurer of Queensland during his time in parliament.

Last week, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr Hamill for his contribution to the community after politics.