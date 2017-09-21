Former mayoral candidate in court over alleged threats

A FORMER mayoral candidate is expected to front an Ipswich court this morning over alleged threats.

Sexologist Dr Patricia Petersen, 53, was charged earlier this month after she was accused of threatening Cr Paul Tully.

She has been charged with one count of making threats. Dr Petersen denies any wrongdoing.

Dr Petersen has made several unsuccessful attempts at running for public office over the past decade, including campaigns for local council, the state seat of Bundamba and the Federal seat of Blair but most recently, she ran for mayor in the by-election that was called following the sudden resignation of Paul Pisasale.

She is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates at 9am this morning.

Ms Petersen this morning said she could "confirm she did report Councillor Tully to the Crime and Corruption Commission".

"I believe I did the right thing. My conscience is clear. I stand by my decision," she said.

"And I am sleeping very well at night."