29°
News

Former mayoral candidate in court over alleged threats

Dr Patricia Petersen
Dr Patricia Petersen Helen Spelitis
Emma Clarke
Helen Spelitis
by and

A FORMER mayoral candidate is expected to front an Ipswich court this morning over alleged threats.

Sexologist Dr Patricia Petersen, 53, was charged earlier this month after she was accused of threatening Cr Paul Tully.

She has been charged with one count of making threats. Dr Petersen denies any wrongdoing.

Dr Petersen has made several unsuccessful attempts at running for public office over the past decade, including campaigns for local council, the state seat of Bundamba and the Federal seat of Blair but most recently, she ran for mayor in the by-election that was called following the sudden resignation of Paul Pisasale.

She is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates at 9am this morning.

Ms Petersen this morning said she could "confirm she did report Councillor Tully to the Crime and Corruption Commission".

"I believe I did the right thing. My conscience is clear. I stand by my decision," she said.

"And I am sleeping very well at night."

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ipswich City Council CEO formally suspended

Ipswich City Council CEO formally suspended

IPSWICH Mayor Andrew Antoniolli says his council will seek legal advice to determine its options after CEO Jim Lindsay was charged with official corruption.

'You better leave': 89-year-old finds burglar in home

Nursing Home, elderley, seniors. February 2017

Ipswich man targeted three elderly people's homes in one morning

'Something to cheers about': PA puts Ipswich on the map

CHEERS: PA Hotel staff accept the award for Regional Overall Hotel of the Year award at the 2017 AHA National Awards for Excellence.

National honour for Prince Alfred Hotel

'It's been extremely dry': Farmers desperate for rain

Ross McInnes Harrisville dairy farmer.

Almost no rain has been recorded by the Amberley weather station

Local Partners