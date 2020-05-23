Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Former mayor still in top job according to online profile

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is still in the top job, that is according to his LinkedIn profile.

A year after he was found guilty of 13 fraud related charges when in office as an Ipswich councillor, he has yet to update the information and contact details on his social media profile.

It still lists his job as mayor of Ipswich and his council email as a contact.

He was sentenced in August last year and received six months jail, wholly suspended for a period of 18 months.

Mr Antoniolli was last in court last month, as he looked to overturn his fraud convictions and jail sentence.

No date was given for the appeal decision to be handed down.

The former police officer had hoped to work as a real estate agent after acquiring a licence in December 2018.

His defence had argued a real estate career was his only way forward after politics and a conviction would prevent him from pursing that path.

Mr Antoniolli has largely stayed out of the spotlight aside from his court appearances.

He does post bible verses and related messages semi-regularly on his public Instagram account.

Mr Antoniolli has also posted a couple of tweets on his public Twitter account since his conviction, including a couple criticising Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Federal Government.

He also posted a message wishing his followers well on Christmas Day last year.

"Today marks the birth of hope," it read.

"May your hearts be filled with love, joy and peace as you celebrate the miracle of Christmas with friends."

Mr Antoniolli was contacted for comment but did not respond.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Chilly nights, cloudy days ahead

        premium_icon WEATHER: Chilly nights, cloudy days ahead

        Weather The weather is predicted to be cold and cloudy this weekend.

        • 23rd May 2020 6:00 AM
        UNSUNG HERO: Dual life member helps get the job done

        premium_icon UNSUNG HERO: Dual life member helps get the job done

        Community Not one, but two sporting clubs have inducted this volunteer into their life member...

        • 23rd May 2020 6:00 AM
        Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        premium_icon Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        News Taskforce comes down on stinky culprits after more than 5000 reports

        Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        premium_icon Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        Community Spending a couple hours a day fixing equipment or mowing grass beats sitting at...