Former marathon runner's diet for bodybuilding success

Springfield bodybuilder Joanne Black is impressing on the world stage.

BODYBUILDING: Springfield sportswoman Joanne Black has entered the world of pro bodybuilding thanks to a recent win on the ICN World Championship's stage.

The mum of two has only been bodybuilding for a year.

One day after her recent 40th birthday, she won her pro card.

Black started bodybuilding as a rookie in May last year and later in the year qualified for the state competition.

This year she competed as an amateur in the Queensland titles held on October 8.

The personal trainer came away with firsts for her bikini age category, bikini mum and the bikini opens.

She then went on to compete at the Australian titles in Melbourne on October 14, gaining firsts in the bikini mum and her bikini age categories, and second in the opens.

In her latest event, she walked away from the world titles on the Gold Coast with a pro card, and firsts in her bikini age category, bikini mum and bikini open.

While it hasn't been easy, being fit to start with has helped.

"I always kept up my general health and fitness, mainly endurance,'' she said.

"I did a bit of strength training twice a week mainly core work and yoga and ran five times a week."

Now as a bodybuilder, Black has had to give up running - something she did every day.

The year before her first competition she had run the Gold Coast marathon and the Sunshine Coast half marathon.

With the help of coach Jade Dummont from Me Gym, she trained six times a week doing one to two hour sessions of weight training in the gym to get her body ready for this season.

She started intense prep about 16 weeks ahead of the state competition.

"It was a challenge at first, even the nutrition is different,'' she said.

"I used to eat a high carb diet. I've swapped it for a mostly high protein diet.''

Her diet is very strict leading up to competition as she counts her macros and weighs her food.

As a mum of two boys, Oscar 10 and Jack 19, Black does have to make separate meals but she tries to keep family meals similar.

She eats about 2000 calories a day over six meals.

"The challenge is probably socially, the sacrifices,'' she said.

"It becomes part of your lifestyle, but it gets easier.''

Black said keeping a vision board in her kitchen helped her stay on track.

She starts every day with a fast cardio walk - on an empty stomach - to get her metabolism cranking.

She then heads to the gym for a session in between clients and spends time with posing coach Nicole Huber two to three times a week.

In the gym she used a split training plan, focussing on a different muscle group each day for six days with one day of recovery before doing it all again.

"It's quite intense. We can do full sessions on just chest or triceps,'' she said.

Her training saw her gain 2.5kg of muscle in about six months of hard work and drop 10 per cent body fat.

Her goal now is to win a pro title.