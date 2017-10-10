Former marathon champion to visit Springfield

Former champion marathon runner Robert de Castella will be the special guest at Aveo Springfield's Live Well event on October 19.

Aveo Springfield will host a former champion marathon runner as part of a unique and interactive health event later this month.

The Live Well event will commence from midday on Thursday, October 19 and feature special appearance from Robert De Castella as well as a range of health professionals to talk about the importance of ageing, health and exercise.

The former world champion marathon runner now works as a wellness advocate and said age was not an excuse when it came to maintaining a healthy body and mind.

"You can't blame how old you are for not looking after yourself,” Mr Castella said.

"Indeed it should be the opposite - as we grow older, we need to make our health a higher priority and undertake regular and varied physical activity, eat nutritious foods and have good friends who make you smile and laugh.

"It's also about minimising those things we know that aren't so good, like smoking, excessive alcohol, over eating and stress - investing in good health is the best investment you can make, and you can have fun while doing it.”

The Live Well event will also include an engaging session by Mobile Rehab, free MeasureUp bone density scans (for those over 70 years-old with a GP referral), presentations by specialists from Springfield's Mater Private Hospital and a nutritious lunch from Aveo's own Nutrition Select menu.

Aveo Springfield welcomed its first residents into the community in June this year and is part of a 15+ year project offering a variety of living options to meet the long-term needs of residents including independent living units and a world-class aged care centre.

Aveo's Executive General Manager of Integrated Retirement Communities, Mr Jason Eldering, said residents within the community were looking forward to the fun and educational event coming to Springfield.

"At Aveo, the 'Live Well' philosophy is at the heart of everything we do and we are excited to be hosting this special event that will help our residents to stay happy and healthy for the long run,” Mr Eldering said.

"Our residents are excited to get involved in this event and are looking forward to learning more from the health experts on how they can make positive changes to their ongoing wellbeing.”

The Live Well event will be held on Thursday, 19 October from 12pm - 3pm at Aveo Springfield located at 7004 Health Care Drive, Springfield Central.

For more information, visit the Aveo Springfield website or call 1800 316 933.