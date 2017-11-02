Former One Nation advisor on rape charge named

Sean Black has been charged with rape. Picture: Mark Calleja

A KEY One Nation figure who served as an advisor to former senator Malcolm Roberts will stand trial for rape.

Sean Black, 39, was arrested by detectives earlier this year on seven charges, including assault.

The Courier-Mail was prevented under Queensland law from revealing he was charged with rape as well until he was committed to stand trial.

According to court records, he was committed in an administrative process not open to the public in the Brisbane Magistrates Court registry a number of weeks ago.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

The rape was allegedly committed on an unknown date in October, 2007.

Black was one of the early recruits to One Nation Senate staff when they swept to power in the 2016 election, taking up his position in September.

The former real estate agent has a long history in politics, as well as volunteering in former LNP MP Michael Pucci's 2012 election campaign.

He served as a Logan City Councillor for four years, from 2008, and was previously married to fellow councillor Hajnal Ban.

Mr Black was once banned from attending council meetings without security guards amid bullying claims.

His former boss, Mr Roberts, was dumped from the Senate last week after the High Court found he held dual citizenship.

Mr Roberts is running in Ipswich for the Queensland Election, but according to Fairfax Media Mr Black said he was just a "friend" of the former senator, not serving as campaign manager.