Rogue MAFS bride spoils ending

A FORMER Married At First Sight bride has gone rogue, appearing to spoil the ending of this season in an angry social media post.

Of the 12 couples who entered the experiment, four have already broken up - including Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett, who called it quits when Matthew, 29, told Lauren he wasn't attracted to her despite famously losing his virginity to her just days earlier.

Lauren Huntriss has spilt the beans again and appeared to reveal the ending of Married At First Sight.

Since their explosive breakup, Lauren, 32, has unleashed on her former "husband" and producers, claiming she was "manipulated" and "pressured", but now she's targeting the experts - and seemingly revealed all but one of the show's couples had called it quits.

The bombshell comment was made on a fans' post, which vented frustration at Jessika Power for her decision to make Mick Gould stay in the experiment for another week, all so she could pursue another "husband" behind his back.

"(Mick Gould) your (sic) such a beautiful man and yet, for her own fame and happiness, she chooses to make you suffer. How in her right mind does she think it's OK to waste someone's time in a life he'll only live once. I question why the experts put you with someone as fake as her when they should have seen how much of a genuine man you are," one user wrote in the "Married At First Sight Australian Fans" Facebook group.

The very telling post.

Lauren quickly weighed in, declaring it was "all for ratings".

"All for ratings sadly. They mis matched (sic) all of us except for one couple," she said, seemingly referring to the loved-up Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant as the "one" surviving couple.

"It would make for boring TV if we were happy and drama free right?"

While it'd be no surprise to hear Jessika and Mick didn't make it, her comment implied original couples Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham also broke up, as well as Mark Scrivens and Ning Surasiang, Nic Jovanovic and Cyrelle Paul.

Most surprisingly, it would mean fan favourites Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis had called it quits despite all appearances on social media.

It comes after Lauren's bombshell claims last month about the dirty tricks used by producers to "manipulate" contestants.

"I definitely looked like the bad guy in the relationship," Lauren explained during an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show.

"So, I just want to clear this up because, firstly, anyone who watches reality TV, surely they understand that it is not real life. It is not reality. Producers will go to extreme lengths to tell a story, and they will edit you, manipulate you in any way that they can to tell that story.

"I felt disgusted (when I first saw the edited version), and I was so upset. Then I received so much hate … For them to paint me as this nympho, it was disgusting. I feel so let down.

" … It was like all of these men against me … They will literally say to you: 'We will keep you here all day until you say what we want you to say'."

However, her former "husband" Matthew hit back a short time later, accusing Lauren of "relentless abuse" since filming ended.

"There's been relentless contact towards me - I actually asked her to stop contacting me a couple of weeks ago," he told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa, claiming Lauren was "quite aggressive" and "upset".

"This has been going on since before the show started airing - the context of the messages, to put it bluntly, it's abuse. That's all it is."

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.