Former Labor MP worked as lobbyist for incinerator proposal

FORMER long-time Labor MP John Mickel worked as a lobbyist for the waste company hoping to build a $400 million incinerator in Ipswich.

Remondis says Mr Mickel is no longer on the books but he was hired at the end of last year to assist with “stakeholder communications” for the proposed Swanbank project.

The former Logan MP of 14 years served as a minister for various portfolios under former Premiers Peter Beattie and Anna Bligh.

He was State Development Minister between September 2006 and September 2007.

According to the Queensland Integrity Commissioner’s lobbyist register, Mr Mickel was signed up by the waste giant in November last year.

A Remondis spokesman said Mr Mickel “was part of a team assisting with stakeholder communications” to “ensure the facts of the proposal are understood.”

The spokesman could not confirm when his services finished.

The controversial waste to energy project was granted coordinated project status by the State Government’s Coordinator General in June.

A $400 million waste to energy plant is proposed for Swanbank.

State Development Minister Kate Jones assured the people of Ipswich this means the proposal will face the most rigorous assessment process available under Queensland law.

Former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, who resigned in February, has been an outspoken critic of the proposal since it was first announced.

“I believe the Coordinator General will wave it through,” she said.

“The government had the power not to send it to the Coordinator General and yet they did.

“In my view, it is a done deal because they could have said no and refused to send it off to the Coordinator General.

“If the Labor Government is returned in October, I reckon it will be a matter of a few short months before an approval will occur for the incinerator.”

Mrs Miller said branch members of the Labor Party in Ipswich “oppose the incinerator strongly.”

“John Mickel needs to know that,” she said.

“He was a key member of the (Australian Workers’ Union) faction of the Labor Party.

“I would like to know whether Remondis has signed an agreement with the AWU to cover the membership of this incinerator if it is approved.”

The Remondis spokesman denied any such agreement had been made and said the company was not considering one.

Mrs Miller believed if this proposal is approved, it will open the flood gates for similar facilities.

Former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

“Remondis is the one who has now succeeded in getting coordinated project status,” she said.

“Once one goes there, I believe there will be more.

“It could be in any suburb.

“That’s why (Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments) and a lot of Labor Party branch members are fighting this proposal.

“The four state members in Ipswich need, in my view, to come out publicly and oppose it and they need to say that very clearly otherwise they could all lose their seats, such is the anger in the community about this proposal.”

Ipswich’s four state MPs wrote a joint letter in which they were not clear whether they did or didn’t support the proposal.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding opposes the project and told the QT she has yet to speak to any resident who wants it in the city.

When the QT asked about the proposal, LNP Shadow Minister for State Development Andrew Powell said if the project “has the support of the community and creates jobs for locals, then it should be approved.”

