Former journalist providing words of wisdom

EXPERIENCE: Former journalist Leisa Goddard is the guest speaker at an International Women's Day breakfast in Ipswich this March. Jamie Hanson

YOU'VE no doubt seen her face many times, but you probably didn't realise this former journalist was Ipswich born and bred.

Leisa Goddard is originally from Yamanto and worked as a journalist for more than two decades, presenting news and current affairs for Australia's three commercial television networks.

The former Churchill State School and Ipswich State High School student now runs her own public relations and digital media agency and said she looked forward to coming home to speak at an upcoming International Women's Day breakfast.

"It's nice to come back to my roots,” she said.

"This event is all about empowering women and being International Women's Day, it's all about gender equity and not being afraid to stand up and speak up for women's rights.

"I spent more than 25 years working as a journalist and when I started out at 19 it was very much a male dominated industry and I will therefore speak about my experiences climbing the TV ladder.

"Now working in business I can also tell my story about climbing the business ladder and can relate to the day to day struggle of working women.”

A mum of two, Ms Goddard said another key topic she would cover was the challenge for women balancing motherhood and their careers and the importance of women supporting each other.

"I come across women in this business juggling their career and family and they always impress me because it shows you can step up and achieve whatever you want,” she said.

"It frustrates me when people are told you can't do it just because you're a mum because you can and with this year's hash tag as #pressforprogress, it symbolises how we need to all keep encouraging each other.

"So many women have mother's guilt, but I think showing your children, especially your daughters that you work hard is very empowering and makes you a good role model.”

The Zonta Club of Greater Springfield's inaugural International Women's Day Breakfast will be held on Thursday, March 8 from 7:00am-9:30am at the Brookwater Golf & Country Club. To register visit the Zonta Club of Greater Springfield Facebook page.