Former Jet to fly high on NRL grand final day

RONALDO Mulitalo can't escape the Jets, whether it is the Jets of his past in Ipswich or the Jets of the present in Newtown.

On Sunday, the former Ipswich State High and Springfield Panther Mulitalo will run out in the blue and white of the Newtown Jets.

He will play his 14th rugby league game for the foundation club in the State Championship match against the Intrust Super Cup premiers the Burleigh Bears on NRL Grand Final Day.

"There is a lot of similarities between Newtown and Ipswich,” Mulitalo said. "Both proud areas and historical league areas that get great local support.

"The people of Newtown just love the Jets and the support we get at Henson Park is unbelievable.”

The links don't stop there with the Newtown Jets' favourite son from their march to the 1981 grand final and former Ipswich Jets coach Tommy Raudonikis' name written on every Newtown Jets' sleeve.

Newtown were not finals bound with four rounds left and in 10th spot. But the Jets called on their past and the famous Jet Raudonikis to get them to seventh spot.

The Jets rolled up their sleeves just like Tommy would and have won seven games in a row to be premiers.

John Singleton came up with the idea of writing a different Jet every year on the famous blue and white jumper.

In 2018, Col Murphy was the inspiration and in 2019 it was Raudonikis.

The Jets earned the right to compete for state supremacy after defeating the Wentworth Magpies in extra time 20-15 last week in the New South Wales Canterbury Cup with a chip and chase try that defied conventional football.

Mulitalo only played 38 minutes before failing his HIA test but come Sunday he is confident that he is ready to tame some Bears.

"I have passed all my tests so just a matter of making sure the doctor is happy later in the week but I will be good to go,” Mulitalo said.

Mulitalo scored the first try for the Jets last Sunday, backing up fullback William Kennedy and getting Newtown away to a great start.

"We just play our style of footy and that's what the last try to win was all about, let's just do it and see.

"Todd Riggs was great at the Ipswich Jets and played a big part in my football, he coached like that too with eyes up and give it a go.”

Ronaldo Mulitalo (right) when he was at Ipswich State High making Queensland representative teams. David Nielsen

Mulitalo will be taking plenty of Ipswich with him onto the field on Sunday.

"My football highlight is still playing under 15 for the Springfield Panthers,” Mulitalo said, reflecting on the past.

"All I ever wanted to do was play Cyril Connell and Mal Meninga for the Jets and Colts would have been a dream.”

The Cronulla Sharks intervened and Mulitalo shipped off to Sydney to play Jersey Flegg for the Sharks but came across shoulder problems two years in a row.

This season has been a breakout year for him with a new two-year contract extension, playing in the Queensland under-20 side, winning a premiership with Newtown and playing eight NRL games.

A State Championship looms this weekend.

"(It would) be a nice way to finish the season. I wouldn't have believed what has happened this year if you said it 10 months ago,'' Mulitalo said.