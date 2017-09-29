Former Jet leads Cowboys in NRL grand final

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK: Gavin Cooper (right) is congratulated by the injured Johnathan Thurston after leading the Cowboys to victory over the Roosters last week. Cooper, who played with the Ipswich Jets in 2007 and 2008, will captain North Queensland against the Melbourne Storm in Sunday's NRL grand final.

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK: Gavin Cooper (right) is congratulated by the injured Johnathan Thurston after leading the Cowboys to victory over the Roosters last week. Cooper, who played with the Ipswich Jets in 2007 and 2008, will captain North Queensland against the Melbourne Storm in Sunday's NRL grand final. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

GAVIN Cooper is set to become the first ever former Ipswich Jets forward to captain an NRL side in a grand final when he leads the Cowboys into battle against the Storm on the weekend.

Former Jets halves Allan Langer and Kevin Walters have both captained the Broncos in grand finals, Langer to four premierships (1992-93 and 1997-98) and Walters in 2000.

While Cooper does not have the Ipswich pedigree of the above mentioned local legends he was an Ipswich Jet in 2007 and 2008, when contracted to the Titans, and has been highly regarded at the club ever since.

The back-rower certainly made his mark on Ipswich in his two seasons at the club with his commitment to the cause.

"We regard every person that pulls on our jersey as a Jet, but Gavin truly committed to our club in the period that he was here,” Ipswich club chairman Steve Johnson said.

"He came to every game that he could when he wasn't playing in the NRL and famously flew to Rockhampton at his own expense and begged John Cartwright to let him play against CQ Capras so he could qualify for the finals series.

"Gavin was one game off qualifying for the finals in 2008 and flew to Rockhampton to qualify but the Titans did not allow him to play.

"He was very good friends with (former Jets) Francis Renouf and Donald Malone, because he is a Murgon boy too, so he was very excited he was able to dual sign with the Titans and us.

"He always performed with distinction over those couple of years that he was with us and now is the first Jets forward to captain in an NRL grand final.”

Cooper was a late bloomer in some respects but he kept chipping away and improving.

It was not until the 2011 season and the age of 25 that he became a regular starting player in the second-row, and he had to wait until the age of 30 to make his Queensland debut in 2016.

"The potential Gavin always had was matched by his ability to commit, and he has become an elite player,” Johnson said.

"He was one of those long slow burners like a Scott Sattler who finished up a wonderful player but just needed that time to develop.

"Gavin is similar and has become a wonderful player.”

Cooper, who won a premiership in 2015, has captained the Cowboys with distinction in the toughest of times with co-captains Matt Scott and Johnathan Thurston missing most of the year with injury.

In the finals series his composure, class and commitment has come to the fore to guide the Cowboys to a second grand final appearance in three years.

"In tough times you need a resilient leader who the players respect and who doesn't know the word quit, and that's Gavin,” Johnson said.

"He has been underestimated for a long period of his career but Gavin has truly been a world class edge back-rower in the Cowboys side where everything was based around JT and Matty Bowen for such a long time.

"Matt Scott and Jason Taumalolo have also drawn plenty of praise but there are genuine hard men like Scott Bolton, Ethan Lowe and Gavin Cooper who never get the recognition they truly deserve.

"Gavin and Ethan Lowe are dangerous close to the line and they are safe. Gavin barely misses a tackle.”

Cooper epitomises what the Cowboys are right now - resilient, hard working and calm under pressure.

"Gavin has always been a calm player. He's never been emotional or overly aggressive. He is a true competitor who is always prepared to make the extra effort and turn up and make a tackle when no-one else will get there,” Johnson said.

"In a lot of ways he is like our own Keiron Lander as a captain. He sets the bar personally high. He isn't the most gifted rugby league player but he is always an eight out of 10, never a seven.

"The players look to Michael Morgan on the field when they want to win a game but they look to Gavin Cooper when they need to stay in a game.

"Winning a game can come down to a flash of genius from a player in one minute of the game but Gavin Cooper gives you the 80 minutes to give that player the chance to have that minute.”

Johnson said the Jets were proud to have a former player of Cooper's class as a player and a man lead a side in a grand final at the highest level.

"Gavin has always seen himself as a Jet because he is aligned to our values,” he said.

"We play some flashy football now, but that has always been based on our resilience.”