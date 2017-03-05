Former Jet arrested on smuggling charge

POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling.

ALLEGATIONS of animal smuggling have engulfed former Ipswich rugby league player Martin Kennedy.

Currently serving a two-year suspension for using performance enhancing drugs, the former Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters forward was arrested for his alleged connection with an international smuggling racket.

The Australian Federal Police arrested the former Ipswich Jets front rower at his Bondi home on Thursday.

The AFP have been investigating Kennedy's connection with the shipment of 16 packages that arrived in Australia from Thailand, supposedly containing more than 200 animals.

It was also alleged that the former Norths Tigers junior helped smuggle a variety of animals ranging from Chinese soft-shell turtles, alligator snapping turtles, snakehead fish, sugar gliders, veiled chameleons and freshwater stingrays.

It will also be alleged that between July and October 2016 investigators seized six packages bound for Sweden containing more than 40 native Australian shingleback lizards.

Martin Kennedy joins the Brisbane Broncos for a coaching clinic at West End Rugby League Club in 2014. David Nielsen

Kennedy last played for Ipswich in 2014 after being dropped from then Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin.

The 28-year-old has been charged with 40 offences against the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and the Biosecurity Act 2015.

"This has been a complex investigation and the scale of criminality involved in the matter has been astounding,” AFP crime operations manager Chris McDevitt said.

Kennedy could face up to 10 years jail time if found guilty.