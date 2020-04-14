Former Ipswich student praised for tackling virus, track issues

IPSWICH Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching praised racecourse manager Sean Tou for his multiple leadership roles at Bundamba.

Tou and assistant groundsman Peter Hughes had extra responsibilities ensuring jockeys and trainers adhered to social distance protocols at Monday’s first Ipswich race meeting since October.

They also performed regular sanitising duties around the enclosure between legging up the jockeys to race.

After opening the enclosure gate, former Ipswich State High School student Tou then oversaw the correct track and horse racing procedures. All that was in addition to normal track preparation duties.

“Right from the word go, he’s shown a keen interest, a strong work ethic,’’ Kitching said, having employed Tou 15 years ago.

“He’s basically done four jobs and he had Peter with him.’’

Ipswich Turf Club racecourse manager Sean Tou had important extra responsibilities for the return of racing at Bundamba. Picture: Claire Power

Equally pleasing for the ITC general manager was how the upgraded surface handled the nine-race program.

“The track raced beautifully. It was exactly what we’ve been aiming for the last three years,’’ Kitching said.

Although other infrastructure projects like new stalls, roadworks and the carpark upgrade are yet to be completed at the turf club, Kitching was delighted to have the track in terrific condition.

“The big plus yesterday was the cushion and the root chain that we’ve been looking for,’’ he said.

That meant no concerning divots were flicked up or scraping the turf off exposing a hard layer below, as has been the case at some other Queensland tracks in recent months.

“Sean was right at the heart of it over the last three years,’’ Kitching said of major track upgrade works.