Former Ipswich MP honoured for his work after politics

BUSY: Former Member for Ipswich David Hamill has been recognised for his service to the community. Rob Williams

Former Queensland treasurer David Hamill has been recognised for his service to society after politics.

Dr Hamill was one of three former members of the Queensland Parliament acknowledged for service to the community in their post-political lives.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Dr Hamill and Joan Sheldon for their outstanding contribution to the Queensland community following their retirement from parliament.

Dr Hamill was Member for Ipswich between 1983 and 2001.

After retiring from politics, he served as the former chairman of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, chairman of Act for Kids charity and was the former Queensland chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Australia.

The awards were announced by Former Member's Association of Queensland Awards Committee chairman David Muir.

"The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Distinguished Service Awards honour former members of the Parliament of Queensland for exceptional service to the public of Queensland before, during and after their parliamentary careers," he said.

"This year's recipients were nominated for their dedication to community service and their ethical outlook and approach."

Former Member's Association of Queensland president Patrick Comben said people often don't hear about the stories of people's lives after politics. "This awards process highlights those stories," he said.