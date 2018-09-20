Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSY: Former Member for Ipswich David Hamill has been recognised for his service to the community.
BUSY: Former Member for Ipswich David Hamill has been recognised for his service to the community. Rob Williams
Politics

Former Ipswich MP honoured for his work after politics

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Sep 2018 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Queensland treasurer David Hamill has been recognised for his service to society after politics.

Dr Hamill was one of three former members of the Queensland Parliament acknowledged for service to the community in their post-political lives.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Dr Hamill and Joan Sheldon for their outstanding contribution to the Queensland community following their retirement from parliament.

Dr Hamill was Member for Ipswich between 1983 and 2001.

After retiring from politics, he served as the former chairman of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, chairman of Act for Kids charity and was the former Queensland chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Australia.

The awards were announced by Former Member's Association of Queensland Awards Committee chairman David Muir.

"The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Distinguished Service Awards honour former members of the Parliament of Queensland for exceptional service to the public of Queensland before, during and after their parliamentary careers," he said.

"This year's recipients were nominated for their dedication to community service and their ethical outlook and approach."

Former Member's Association of Queensland president Patrick Comben said people often don't hear about the stories of people's lives after politics. "This awards process highlights those stories," he said.

Related Items

Show More
david hamill member for ipswich politician treasurer
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why Ipswich's A-League bid can be a winner

    premium_icon Why Ipswich's A-League bid can be a winner

    Soccer With Boyle having such a measured, professional and team-minded attitude, Ipswich's case is as worthy as any of the other bidders.

    • 20th Sep 2018 4:48 PM
    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    News Police are diverting traffic in the area

    • 20th Sep 2018 3:45 PM
    'We need to be convinced on waste-to-energy plant': Council

    premium_icon 'We need to be convinced on waste-to-energy plant': Council

    Council News Greg Chemello lists the councils requirements for the project

    REVEALED: Roads on priority upgrade list as city grows

    premium_icon REVEALED: Roads on priority upgrade list as city grows

    Council News Upgrades planned for new roads and existing network

    Local Partners