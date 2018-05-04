Former Ipswich mayor Pisasale dragged into probe

DISGRACED former mayor Paul Pisasale has been dragged into Ipswich council's fraudulent donations scandal.

Mr Pisasale, who is already defending a string of criminal charges, is on the no-contact list for a former council staffer accused of falsifying council donation records.

Brassall woman Mary Louise Missen, who worked in Mr Pisasale's office as a support officer, was charged in March with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

The Crime and Corruption Commission alleges Ms Missen "knowingly falsified records relating to donations made by Ipswich Council" to charities between July 28, 2012, and March 5, 2017, "with the intent to defraud".

Court searches by The Courier-Mail revealed Ms Missen's bail conditions included making no contact with Mr Pisasale.

Others on the no-contact list include Mr Pisasale's personal secretary, Heather Gunn, former chief financial officer Andrew Roach, and former chief executive officer Jim Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay is separately facing charges of corruption.

Mr Roach and Ms Gunn have not been accused of wrongdoing.

Council donations are ordinarily recorded on a register and any items purchased at auctions using council funds would be detailed on a council asset register.

A Brisbane Magistrates Court hearing last month was told that Mr Pisasale was expected to be hit with "numerous" further charges. His existing matters were adjourned pending the further CCC charges.

Mr Pisasale, 66, announced his resignation in June last year wearing a hospital gown and citing ill health.

He was later charged with extortion and corruption over allegedly agreeing to receive a $50,000 bribe from an Ipswich developer.

He is now facing a total of 10 charges, including possession of a sex drug.

Andrew Antoniolli was elected to replace Mr Pisasale last August promising a new era of transparency. But he is now defending seven fraud charges over the alleged misuse of council funds.

He is accused of using council funds for his own use to buy auction items from charitable organisations between October 26, 2011 and May 20, 2017.