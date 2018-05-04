Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. AAP Image/Dan Peled
News

Former Ipswich mayor Pisasale dragged into probe

by Kelmeny Fraser, Liam Walsh, The Courier-Mail
4th May 2018 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED former mayor Paul Pisasale has been dragged into Ipswich council's fraudulent donations scandal.

Mr Pisasale, who is already defending a string of criminal charges, is on the no-contact list for a former council staffer accused of falsifying council donation records.

Brassall woman Mary Louise Missen, who worked in Mr Pisasale's office as a support officer, was charged in March with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

The Crime and Corruption Commission alleges Ms Missen "knowingly falsified records relating to donations made by Ipswich Council" to charities between July 28, 2012, and March 5, 2017, "with the intent to defraud".

Court searches by The Courier-Mail revealed Ms Missen's bail conditions included making no contact with Mr Pisasale.

Others on the no-contact list include Mr Pisasale's personal secretary, Heather Gunn, former chief financial officer Andrew Roach, and former chief executive officer Jim Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay is separately facing charges of corruption.

Mr Roach and Ms Gunn have not been accused of wrongdoing.

Council donations are ordinarily recorded on a register and any items purchased at auctions using council funds would be detailed on a council asset register.

A Brisbane Magistrates Court hearing last month was told that Mr Pisasale was expected to be hit with "numerous" further charges. His existing matters were adjourned pending the further CCC charges.

Mr Pisasale, 66, announced his resignation in June last year wearing a hospital gown and citing ill health.

He was later charged with extortion and corruption over allegedly agreeing to receive a $50,000 bribe from an Ipswich developer.

He is now facing a total of 10 charges, including possession of a sex drug.

Andrew Antoniolli was elected to replace Mr Pisasale last August promising a new era of transparency. But he is now defending seven fraud charges over the alleged misuse of council funds.

He is accused of using council funds for his own use to buy auction items from charitable organisations between October 26, 2011 and May 20, 2017.

Related Items

ipswich city council paul pisasale

Top Stories

    Valuable midfielder to keep engine running in local derby

    premium_icon Valuable midfielder to keep engine running in local derby

    Soccer Having shared in past Ipswich City successes, Jimmy Allison enjoys added responsibility captaining the side when needed and working hard in defence.

    • 4th May 2018 6:00 AM
    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    News Mum reveals baby born of rape is loved as violent dad gets access.

    • 4th May 2018 5:35 AM
    Some Ipswich men use rape, pregnancy to control partners

    Some Ipswich men use rape, pregnancy to control partners

    News 'Sexual violence comes with a sense of shame'

    • 4th May 2018 5:35 AM
    Kids in highway havoc

    premium_icon Kids in highway havoc

    Crime Four teenagers allegedly triggered chase in two stolen vehicles

    • 4th May 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners