Council News

Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

by Kay Dibben
21st May 2019 3:35 PM
IPSWICH City Council's former chief executive officer, Jim Lindsay, has been committed to stand trial for official corruption in relation to a development application.

James Michael Lindsay, 54, of Karana Downs, was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in 2017, after he had spent four years in the top job.

The charge alleges that between August 1, 2016, and September 8, 2017, Lindsay, as council CEO, corruptly agreed to receive a sum of money to facilitate a change of use to a development application and a contract.

Former Ipswich Council CEO James Michael Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates court. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
It relates to his alleged dealings with then earthworks and construction contractor Wayne Innes, who gave evidence at Lindsay's committal hearing today.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Tony Glynn, Innes agreed he offered Lindsay $1.5 million to assist with approval of a project.

He agreed that Lindsay "brushed off" the offer, saying that they would talk about it later.

Innes also agreed that Lindsay gave a similar response to an offer in relation to another project.

Lindsay pleaded not guilty to the official corruption charge before he was committed to stand trial in the District Court at a date to be set.

Lindsay is also facing charges of disclosure of confidential documents and disobedience to statute law, which are yet to be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

He was remanded on bail, barring him from contact with Innes and a former Ipswich Council officer.

