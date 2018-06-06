Former Ipswich actor takes to the national stage

Rhys Velasques from Ipswich is starring in the stage production Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

SINGING and dancing on stage in front of thousands of children every day might sound barking mad to some people, but for former Ipswich resident Rhys Velasquez, it is the 'pawfect' career.

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Raceview and attended St Edmund's College, has been touring Australia and the world as one of the stars in Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

Landing this gig has been a dream come true for Mr Velasquez, who has taken to the stage in all major Australian cities, as well as in the Phillipines, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada and Abu Dhabi.

"I got an audition through my agent and then I was lucky enough to get the part,” Mr Velasquez said, speaking to the Ipswich Advertiser from Melbourne.

"I have been in some other works before, but this is one of the biggest scale shows I have done.

"We are playing in arenas around the country, some of which can hold 4000 people. And we are filling those arenas because the show is just so popular.

"I am very lucky to be a part of this show.”

Mr Velasquez is on stage every show, and is even an understudy for the other characters, if he needs to be. He is also the dance captain and ensures everyone knows their moves and where they need to be on stage.

His love of dancing and performing infront of audiences stems from his childhood days, when he would attend musical theatre shows with his family.

"My parents and grandparents took me to stage shows when I was growing up because they loved going, and I guess I caught the fever. From that moment on I really wanted to be on stage,” Mr Velasquez said.

"I started dancing when I was six-years-old at the Performance Plus Dance Centre in Ipswich. I would dance three or four days a week.

"At home I would practice alot, and watch lots of videos so I could try and learn as many skills as possible.

"I also then started singing lessons.”

When he was 18-years-old, he moved to Ballarat where he completed a Bachelor of Music Theatre at Federation University Australia.

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will be visiting the Brisbane Convention Centre at South Bank on June 16 and 17.

The show follows pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma as they set out to save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Using their heoric rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.

Tickets to the show are still available. Log onto Ticketek.