Council officer accused of dishonest payments

Former Ipswich City Council Chief Operating Officer of works, parks and recreation Craig Maudsley appeared in court this morning. File picture

A FORMER high-ranking Ipswich City Council employee has faced court on a third count of misconduct, accused of making dishonest payments to rugby league organisation Legends of League.

Craig Maudsley, who stepped down as chief operating officer last month, faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with seeking to benefit from false invoices.

The matter has been stood aside to July 2 when he is expected to face court on all three misconduct charges.

Maudsley is one of about a dozen people charged from the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission's investigations into Ipswich council, alongside former mayors Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli.

He is facing allegations of using his influence to benefit council contractor Wayne Francis Innes to the detriment of business Colmine Consulting in 2016.

The 54-year-old from Yamanto was in court earlier this month after being slapped with a second misconduct charge in April relating to abusing his authority to benefit Innes.

Today's matter relates to his dealings with Sydney-based Legends of League in 2016-17.

No one has been convicted from investigations into the scandal-plagued Ipswich council, with Pisasale facing corruption, extortion, assault, misconduct and perjury charges and Antoniolli accused this month of fraud.

Former chief executive Carl Wulff was charged before his successor, Jim Lindsay, stood down in January after being charged in September.