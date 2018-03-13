Menu
Former Hi-5 star’s audition at American Idol

by Amy Price
13th Mar 2018 8:08 AM

FORMER Hi-5 performer Fely Irvine has revealed she auditioned for the new series of American Idol.

The Australian singer posted to Instagram ahead of the show's debut episode yesterday with a photo from her audition.

"Cant wait to see how dorky I get in front of @lionelrichie #fangirl," she wrote.

She was in the kids entertainment group Hi-5. Picture: Supplied
She was in the kids entertainment group Hi-5. Picture: Supplied

American Idol was resurrected by ABC after a two-year hiatus with new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, while Ryan Seacrest returned as host.

Irvine has been pursuing a singing career in Los Angeles after having performed with kids group Hi-5 from 2009 to 2011 and appeared on The Voice Australia, on Ricky Martin's team, in 2014.

She is married to former Home and Away star Tai Hara. Picture: Chris Pavlich
She is married to former Home and Away star Tai Hara. Picture: Chris Pavlich

She married Queensland actor Tai Hara in Bali last year after a two-year engagement.

"So excited to see my stunning/stupidly talented wife blow @americanidol away tonight with a little taste of down under!," the former Home and Awaystar, who is also in LA, posted to Instagram.

Fely Irvine auditioned for a revamped American Idol. Photo: Instagram/@felyirvine
Fely Irvine auditioned for a revamped American Idol. Photo: Instagram/@felyirvine

