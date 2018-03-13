Former Hi-5 star’s audition at American Idol
FORMER Hi-5 performer Fely Irvine has revealed she auditioned for the new series of American Idol.
The Australian singer posted to Instagram ahead of the show's debut episode yesterday with a photo from her audition.
"Cant wait to see how dorky I get in front of @lionelrichie #fangirl," she wrote.
American Idol was resurrected by ABC after a two-year hiatus with new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, while Ryan Seacrest returned as host.
Irvine has been pursuing a singing career in Los Angeles after having performed with kids group Hi-5 from 2009 to 2011 and appeared on The Voice Australia, on Ricky Martin's team, in 2014.
She married Queensland actor Tai Hara in Bali last year after a two-year engagement.
"So excited to see my stunning/stupidly talented wife blow @americanidol away tonight with a little taste of down under!," the former Home and Awaystar, who is also in LA, posted to Instagram.