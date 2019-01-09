Menu
Controversial former federal speaker Peter Slipper has been appointed as Brazil’s consul in Tasmania. Picture: Gary Ramage
News

Slipper appointed Brazil’s consul in Tasmania

by Anthony Galloway
9th Jan 2019 6:36 PM
CONTROVERSIAL former federal speaker Peter Slipper has been appointed as Brazil's consul in Tasmania where he is practising as a barrister.

The honorary position may require Mr Slipper to act on behalf of Brazil, but it does not come with diplomatic passports or diplomatic immunity.

Mr Slipper said the appointment was made by Brazil with the approval of the Australian government.

 

DFAT's website now lists Mr Slipper as the Honorary Consul for Brazil.

The former speaker told the Herald Sun he was honoured by the appointment.

"It's a completely honorary position and you will find Australia has honorary consulates overseas including in Brazil," Mr Slipper said.

"It's just one of the things countries do to provide consular services to their citizens when they happen to visit another country.

"When I was speaker I always made a point of attending national days when I could (and) it engendered a good relationship with countries because it indicated ambassadors and embassies were able to attract people who held senior positions."

Mr Slipper, who stood down as speaker amid allegations of misusing taxpayer-funded travel entitlements and sexually harassing a staffer, moved to Tasmania in 2017 to practise law.

Mr Slipper was convicted of illegally misusing his travel entitlements to visit wineries outside Canberra while serving as an LNP MP, but this conviction was later quashed by the ACT Supreme Court on appeal.

He was also accused at the time of harassing a 33-year-old male member of staff, James Ashby.

