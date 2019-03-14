Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Crime

Ex-top cop calls for action after ‘lethal summer’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
14th Mar 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Federal Police Commissioner has called for action on fatal music festivals in the wake of a Queensland man's death.

The 22-year-old's shock death contributed to NSW suffering "the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record" ex Australian Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer said.

Mr Tam's death was one of five at NSW music festivals from September to January sparking calls for pill testing.

Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Josh Tam (RIGHT)

"Against any criteria we simply lost way too many kids this past summer, and many others went perilously close," Mr Palmer said.

"Surely you can no longer ignore the experts who tell us that a pill testing trial is simply common sense."

He and Ted Noffs Foundation CEO, Matt Noffs warned the NSW Government they faced another "summer of tragedy" if they didn't act.

Both are calling on the Government to commit to a Drug Summit to investigate and trial pill testing.

"New South Wales has just suffered the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record and it's happened on this government's watch," Mr Palmer said.

"A Drug Summit will allow the Government and other leaders to hear the science first hand. They can make up their minds then. But by prematurely saying no to pill testing, they're closing their mind to the evidence."

 

Former AFP commissioner Mick Palmer and Matt Noffs, CEO of Ted Noffs Foundation.
Former AFP commissioner Mick Palmer and Matt Noffs, CEO of Ted Noffs Foundation.

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has opposed pill testing stating it would give false confidence to drug users.

The NSW coroner will hold an inquest into the spate of music festival deaths in July.

crime drug summit editors picks former federal police commissioner mick palmer

Top Stories

    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business The company behind Donut King is at the centre of “systemic” exploitation of franchisees, a parliamentary inquiry into the sector has found.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:42 PM
    Free barbecue lunch to celebrate milestone

    premium_icon Free barbecue lunch to celebrate milestone

    News Young Veterans welcomes you to their first birthday barbecue

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:02 PM
    Two students give up their hair for a good cause

    Two students give up their hair for a good cause

    News Mele has been waiting to shave her head for a year

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    News RSPCA has seized eight horses in 'appalling condition'.