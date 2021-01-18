Menu
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
News

Former elite school vice-captain found dead

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 7:21 PM
A former vice-captain of the prestigious Somerville House school has been found dead after going missing in an "out of character" disappearance.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin, 19, who graduated from the elite girls' college in 2019 and was a competitive runner, was last seen leaving Bond University at Robina on the Gold Coast mid-afternoon on January 14.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook
Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.
Police issued urgent alerts last week, seeking assistance from the community to help locate Ms Benjamin and expressing "concerns for Kate as her disappearance is out of character".

Ms Benjamin's body was located early on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said her death was being treated as non-suspicious, and the cause of death was a matter for the coroner.

Originally published as Former elite school vice-captain found dead

