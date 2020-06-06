Former radio host accuses Triple J of racism

Former Triple J staffer Gen Fricker has called out the ABC’s youth radio station for alleged racism she witnessed behind closed doors.

Genevieve "Gen" Fricker outlined her struggles as one of two employees of colour in the office, in a video posted to Instagram on Friday.

Fricker was the host of the Drive segment on the taxpayer-funded station for five years, retiring late last year.

"I've been so complacent. I got beat down by it and I didn't say it before," Fricker said.

"After seeing black tiles all over my feed and people sharing things about how the gatekeepers of the culture should be held accountable I'm just going to put this out there.

"If you work at Triple J and you're white you're part of the problem."

Fricker was referencing a social media trend where users posted a black photo on Tuesday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In her video, she described inappropriate events she had experienced in the office that she had discussed with other colleagues and aspiring staffers.

Gen Fricker said she had been complacent and beat down by the culture at Triple J. Picture: Christian Gilles

"The difference between being not racist and anti-racist is calling out that shit," Fricker said.

"I don't think you realise how f … ing lonely it was to be one of two brown people in those rooms having to explain why maybe a white woman singing in another language with no black people was a bit f … ing problematic.

"(And) having to ask white co-workers to stop doing African-American accents in the office - bl-accents."

Fricker said a manager at the organisation had recorded a 30-minute long sketch of him prank calling a co-worker pretending to be a call centre worker in an Indian accent.

