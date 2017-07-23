Former Deputy PM weighs in on Ipswich mayoral race

IN THE RACE: Paul Tully officially launched his campaign at the Goodna Rugby Leagues Club on Saturday.

CLOSE to 100 people filed into the Goodna Rugby Leagues Club to show their support for Paul Tully as he officially launched his campaign to become the 50th Mayor of Ipswich.

Among the crowd were his wife Liza, sons John Paul and James, former Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan, Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick, former Ipswich Mayor John Nugent and community leaders from churches, charities and sporting clubs.

While on stage, Cr Tully outlined his promises of what he would like to bring to the city of Ipswich if he wins the election.

"If elected mayor on August 19, I pledge rate increases over the next three years will be tied to the prevailing CPI increase,” Cr Tully said.

"This will give certainty to Ipswich families and will provide a clear basis for moving forward with works programs and city development.

"Also, for the first time, Ipswich City Council pensioner rate remissions will be indexed annually in line with inflation from 2018.”

During his speech, Cr Tully also explained how roads and infrastructure would be a key priority under his administration.

"I will continue to work with the State and Federal Governments to ensure Ipswich gets our fair share of capital and recurrent funding for our city,” he said.

"I will continue the momentum to have the Springfield railway line extended from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains and the Ripley Valley.

"And I will work with local State members to continue to improve our road network across the city and in particular, the provision of enhanced car parking facilities around our railway stations.

"My CBD parking strategy will also see the introduction of free parking for the first 15 minutes. This will significantly help our local businesses in the heart of our city and will assist visitors.”

He also pledged to expand the Safe City camera network across more roads and parks, to have a million trees planted across Ipswich by 2025, fight for a NRL side for Ipswich and increase support for the arts, community grants and major festivals and events.

Cr Tully also announced who he would like to see by his side in the role of Deputy Mayor should he get the top job.

"If I am elected on August 19, Cr Cheryl Bromage will become the Deputy Mayor of Ipswich,” he said.

"Cr Bromage has been a councillor since 2004 and she is a friend, a stalwart and a supporter of mine.

"She is of the most-competent and capable councillors in the city of Ipswich.

"I make a firm prediction she will then become the next Mayor of our city and the first female Mayor of Ipswich since the Ipswich Council was established in 1860.”

Guest of honour, former Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan took to the stage to show his support for the man who has represented Goodna for almost four decades.

"I have known Paul for many years and I regard him as a man of integrity,” Mr Swan said.

"He has an incredible record of working out here, quietly and effectively at a grassroots level.

"His commitment to the people and the city of Ipswich is evident in how long he has been a councillor.”

Mr Swan described Cr Tully as an old style politician with a modern twist.

"When you have been around for nearly 40 years, you have a lot of experience, and experience counts,” he said.

"Paul understands we live in a community, not a corporation. He has a sense of community value, knowing the things we do together makes us greater and better. That lives and beats in the political life of Paul Tully.”